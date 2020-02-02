ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) CHIPS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips market status and forecast, categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
Google
Intel
NVIDIA
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electronics
Automotive
Consumer Goods
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Research Report 2018
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips
1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 GPU
1.2.3 ASIC
1.2.5 FPGA
CPU
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Segment by Application
1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Google
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Intel
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 NVIDIA
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
