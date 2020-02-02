Auto Transmissions Market Type, Application– Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

China Auto Transmissions industry is relatively concentrated, there are not many manufacturers in the China, especially when it comes to auto-shift transmissions, there is only less than 30 companies who can commercially produce auto-shift transmissions in China in few years ago. However nowadays, more and more multi-national auto-shift transmissions manufacturers have built local plant in China to meet the demand of the huge Chinese vehicle market, such as Volkswagen, Aisin, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, MOBIS.

Meanwhile there are more and more Chinese local manufacturers such as Chery, Geely and Chongqing Tsingshan, have stepped into the auto-shift transmissions market,

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

In terms of transmissions types used in China vehicle market, manual transmission (MT) is losing its market share steadily during last few years, on the other side, auto-shift transmissions (AT, CVT, DCT and AMT) are more and more popular nowadays.

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as SAIC, Chongqing Tsingshan, Volkswagen, Aisin, Zhejiang Wanliyang, Shaanxi Fast, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, Chery, Anhui Xingrui, MOBIS, Geely, Shanghai GM Dongyue, Harbin Dongan, Shandong Menwo, Inner Mongolia OED, Shanxi Datong, DPCA, Nanjing Punch

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

