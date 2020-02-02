Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2019-2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System.

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market was valued at USD 12,410.2 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 22,613.84 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.18%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Top Leading Companies are: Daifuku Co. Ltd,SSI Schaefer Group,Murata Machinery,Knapp AG,TGW Logistics Group GmbH,Kardex Group,Swisslog Holding AG,Mecalux SA,Vanderlande Industries,System Logistics Corporation,Bastian Solution,Beumer Group,Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Providing dense storage that maximizes floor space, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) integrate automated hardware and software for accurate picking and replenishment. These systems automatically locate and deliver the required inventory to a conveyor system, manual outfeed, or an ergonomic operator station.

In comparison to manual storage methods, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is maximizing available storage space in existing structures, avoiding off-site storage and expansions, Minimizing overall building footprint versus conventional warehouses, Reducing labor and product damage costs and Increasing inventory accuracy and customer service.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing an increased demand for automation, originating from countries, like China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc. This unprecedented market demand can be attributed to rising labor cost, stricter regulations for employee safety, and the need to improve accuracy with better control on processes. The manufacturing industry in this region is trying to compete with the advanced and automated industries in North America and Europe. In order to gain advantage over other regions,

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Types:

Unit-Load AS/RS Type

Mini-Load AS/RS Type

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, by Applications:

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Food & Beverages

Others

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Automated Storage and Retrieval System overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

