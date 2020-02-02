Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth and Technology Advancement 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Automation-as-a-Service.

The Global Automation-as-a-Service market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%.

Top Leading Companies are: Automation Anywhere, Inc. (US),Blue Prism Group plc (UK),International Business Machines Corporation (US),Kofax Inc.(US),NICE Ltd. (Israel),Pegasystems Inc.(US),Microsoft Corporation(US),UiPath(US),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.

Automation-as-a-service solutions and services are used for various business functions, which include Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resource (HR).

The sales and marketing business function is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for sales and marketing departments across industries, to automate various repetitive and mundane tasks that utilize a lot of time of the sales and marketing representatives, which can otherwise be used for beneficial tasks such as customer acquisition and retainment.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automation-as-a-service market in 2017, due to the automation advancements and early adoption of automation-as-a-service solutions in this region. The market size in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The primary driving factors for this growth are the increasing automation adoption and huge opportunities across industries in the APAC countries, especially in India, China, and Japan.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, new product launches, and product upgradations, adopted by the major players to increase their shares in the market.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Automation-as-a-Service Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Automation-as-a-Service Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Automation-as-a-Service Market.

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Types:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Applications:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Automation-as-a-Service overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

