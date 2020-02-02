Automotive Front End Module Market 2019 Research Report States Current Status and Growth Prospects of the Industry

Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.

The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.

Get Free PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/956037/global-automotive-front-end-module-market

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun

In wrod wide, major manufactures are HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun and etc.

The global Automotive Front End Module market is valued at 6700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Front End Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Front End Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Inquire Here For Report Customization: https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/956037/global-automotive-front-end-module-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – enqu[email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com