Automotive Glass Film Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2026

The automotive glass being important part of a vehicle protects the driver from external climate, wind and other dust particles. Automotive Glass film is polymeric resins coated as thin sheets on glass have proven to be very efficient over the normal glasses in automobiles. The film is made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). The installation of the automotive glass film is done internally or externally as per the function of the film. Automotive Glass film is classified on the basis of the material used, and by their functions.

Automotive glass film helps to reduce heat buildup inside the vehicle by barring large percentage of sun-rays, UV-Rays or infrared rays, reduce the light intensity by allowing the required amount of light to transmit through glass and also help in maintaining privacy by allowing limited light to pass in. The percentage of barring the rays varies with the film thickness and the material used to manufacture it. An advanced automotive glass film also helps in reducing the sound in the surrounding of vehicle be it of the engine or wind blowing around. The automotive glass film with proper allowable transmission of visible light will help reduce the road accidents up to a certain extent. The latest automotive glass film allows the use of GPS and navigation without any interference unlike other metal based films.

Market Dynamics

The increase in use of both new units of commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars has opened up the market for the automotive glass film industry. The unique and user friendly features of automotive glass film have made helped in putting a good impact on market. The electric motor vehicles are acquiring market slowly due to gradual decrease in fossil fuel sources, they will help the automotive glass film industry to grow in near future. The use of automotive glass film nowadays has attracted the existing vehicle users to explore the automotive glass film market and use the films through aftermarket sales channels. Various regions have made their own laws regarding the transmission of visible light through the automotive glass film. These laws are made according to the type of region by their local authorities which can limit the market of automotive glass film in that region. Installation by professionals and high cost of some films and can limit the market for automotive glass film.

Market Segmentation

The automotive glass film market has been segmented in various categories by:

Film Type:

Dyed Film.

Carbon Film.

Ceramic Film.

Metallized Film.

Substrate Type:

• Glass.

• Polycarbonate.

Vehicle type:

Passenger Cars.

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles.

Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

Film Application:

The insulating films.

The glare reduction films.

The UV-blocking films.

The privacy films.

Decorative films.

Safety and Security film.

Anti-Graffiti film.

Regional Analysis

The European region along with the Middle East region and North America have been the key markets for the automobile industries. The increase in sale of vehicles in the European Union, Middle East and Asia together in recent years can prove to be great platforms for the automotive glass film market. China is another key market where the sales and number of vehicles in use both are growing at higher rates .The increase in number of vehicles in use along with moderate new vehicle sale growth in the North American region can be useful for automotive glass film market to grow. The Latin American market can stagnate automotive glass film market due to decreasing sale and moderate increase in number of vehicles in use in last few years. India has shown a appreciable growth in the sales of vehicles in last few years and can be a great market for automotive glass film.

List of Participants

The key players in the automotive glass film manufacturing are: