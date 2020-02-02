Automotive Leaf Spring Market 2019-2025 to Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Automotive leaf spring assembly is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Leaf spring assembly usually is a assembly of several leaf spring which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles.

Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort.

Due to developing of commercial vehicle market, demand of automotive leaf spring assembly is growing higher. In recent years, due to the policy promoting, commercial vehicle in Europe and USA mostly use air suspensions. However, developing countries are still provide strong demand of automotive leaf spring assembly, such as China, India and Middle East etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the automotive leaf spring assembly industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for automotive leaf spring assembly is growing.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have less technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable automotive OEM market, automotive leaf spring assembly market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as Fangda, Hendrickson, Dongfegn, Jamna Auto Industries, Fawer, San Luis Rassini, Shuaichao, Eaton Detroit Spring, Chongqing Hongqi, Hubei Shenfeng, NHK Spring, Leopord, Mitsubishi Steel, Shuangli Banhuang.

The global Automotive Leaf Spring Assembly market is valued at 3040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Leaf Spring Assembly volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Leaf Spring Assembly market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

