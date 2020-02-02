Automotive Tire Market Research Report 2019-2025 Market – Growth Opportunities & Scenario, 2019-2025

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive.

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The global Automotive Tire market is valued at 183400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber, Nokian Tyres

