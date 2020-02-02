Automotive Transmission Filter Market 2019 Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years in Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

The report introduced the Automotive Transmission Filter basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Mann-Hummel,MAHLE,Cummins Filtration,Toyota Boshoku,Fram Group,Filtration Group,Donaldson Company,Parker Hannifin,AC Delco,Freudenberg,Hengst,Febi Bilstein,Sure Filter Technology

List of Products / Types:

OEM

Aftermarkets

The transmission filter is a vital part of that system and is situated above the transmission pan, which catches any excess fluid, and below a pickup tube that connects to the oil pump, which regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission. The transmission filter functions as a sieve to collect contaminants like dirt and debris before sending lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2017. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2017. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2017, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2017.

Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.

Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2017, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2017.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2017 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.

Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Automotive Transmission Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Transmission Filter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

