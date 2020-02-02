Automotive Transmission Market Share 2025 | Key Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast

The Automotive Transmission Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Automotive transmission guarantees smooth changing of gears in a vehicle for exchanging torque created by the motor to drive the vehicle. Primarily there are two fundamental types of transmission manual transmission and programmed transmission. Manual transmission is a system in a vehicle that needs manual interference to change the gear contingent on the circumstance. Automatic transmission is a system in a vehicle that switches gears at various velocities without a control driver. It gives improved driving knowledge and preferred efficiency of fuel over manual transmission.

Report Insights:

Automotive Transmission Market By Type (Automatic, Manual) Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Others) Vehicle Type (LCVs, HCVs, Construction, Farm Tractors, Passenger cars, ICVs, Off-road, Defense) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Advance Report Published by Crystal Market Research titled, Automotive Transmission Market, approximates that the Automotive Transmission Industry size is anticipated to flourish at a Noteworthy CAGR in the future.

Major Companies 2019:

Allison Transmission Inc.

Continental AG

Getrag

Jatco Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GKN PLC

Magna International Inc

Key Growth Factors 2019:

The main aspect driving the market incorporates increment in the quantity of traveler autos and light weight business vehicles, developing interest for eco-friendly vehicles and expanded inclination for smooth driving background by consumers. Additionally, stringent administrative standards particularly in Europe have energized the development of the market. Nonetheless, surprising expense of cutting edge transmission frameworks is the significant restriction to the development of market.

Automotive Transmission Market Classification:

Automotive Transmission Market, By Type

Automatic

Manual

Automotive Transmission Market, By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

Automotive Transmission Market, By Vehicle Typr

LCVs

HCVs

Construction

Farm Tractors

Passenger cars

ICVs

Off-road

Defense

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis 2019:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

