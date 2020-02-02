Automotive Transmission Market Share 2025 | Key Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast
The Automotive Transmission Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Automotive transmission guarantees smooth changing of gears in a vehicle for exchanging torque created by the motor to drive the vehicle. Primarily there are two fundamental types of transmission manual transmission and programmed transmission. Manual transmission is a system in a vehicle that needs manual interference to change the gear contingent on the circumstance. Automatic transmission is a system in a vehicle that switches gears at various velocities without a control driver. It gives improved driving knowledge and preferred efficiency of fuel over manual transmission.
Report Insights:
Automotive Transmission Market By Type (Automatic, Manual) Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Others) Vehicle Type (LCVs, HCVs, Construction, Farm Tractors, Passenger cars, ICVs, Off-road, Defense) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025
The Advance Report Published by Crystal Market Research titled, Automotive Transmission Market, approximates that the Automotive Transmission Industry size is anticipated to flourish at a Noteworthy CAGR in the future.
Major Companies 2019:
Allison Transmission Inc.
Continental AG
Getrag
Jatco Ltd.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
BorgWarner Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC
GKN PLC
Magna International Inc
…
Key Growth Factors 2019:
The main aspect driving the market incorporates increment in the quantity of traveler autos and light weight business vehicles, developing interest for eco-friendly vehicles and expanded inclination for smooth driving background by consumers. Additionally, stringent administrative standards particularly in Europe have energized the development of the market. Nonetheless, surprising expense of cutting edge transmission frameworks is the significant restriction to the development of market.
Automotive Transmission Market Classification:
Automotive Transmission Market, By Type
Automatic
Manual
Automotive Transmission Market, By Fuel Type
Diesel
Gasoline
Others
Automotive Transmission Market, By Vehicle Typr
LCVs
HCVs
Construction
Farm Tractors
Passenger cars
ICVs
Off-road
Defense
…
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis 2019:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Automotive Transmission , Applications of Automotive Transmission , Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;
Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Transmission , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;
Chapter 4, Overall industry Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);
Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Automotive Transmission Segment Market Analysis (by Type);
Chapter 10. Global Automotive Transmission Market Competition, by Manufacturer
10.1. Global Automotive Transmission Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
10.2. Global Automotive Transmission Price By Region (2016-2017)
10.3. Top 5 Automotive Transmission Manufacturer Market Share
10.4. Market Competition Trend
Chapter 11. Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.1. Global Automotive Transmission Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2. Automotive Transmission Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2.1. North America Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.1.1. United States Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.1.2. Canada Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.1.3. Mexico Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.2. Europe Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.2.1. Germany Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11.2.2.2. France Automotive Transmission Market Forecast (2018-2025)
….
Key Company Profiles analysis:
9.1. Allison Transmission Inc.
9.1.1.Business Overview
9.1.2. Service Portfolio
9.1.3.Strategic Developments
9.1.4. Revenue and Market Share
9.2. Continental AG
9.2.1.Business Overview
9.2.2. Service Portfolio
9.2.3.Strategic Developments
9.2.4. Revenue and Market Share
9.3. Getrag
9.3.1.Business Overview
9.3.2. Service Portfolio
9.3.3.Strategic Developments
9.3.4. Revenue and Market Share
9.4. Jatco Ltd.
9.4.1.Business Overview
9.4.2. Service Portfolio
9.4.3.Strategic Developments
9.4.4. Revenue and Market Share
9.5. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
9.5.1.Business Overview
9.5.2. Service Portfolio
9.5.3.Strategic Developments
9.5.4. Revenue and Market Share
9.6. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
9.6.1.Business Overview
9.6.2. Service Portfolio
9.6.3.Strategic Developments
9.6.4. Revenue and Market Share
…
