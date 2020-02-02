Baby Bottles Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s, Nuby, Gerber, Evenflo, Born Free, Lansinoh, Nip, Bobo, Ivory, MAM, Rhshine Babycare, Lovi, US Baby, Rikang, Goodbaby, Medela, Babisil, Tommee Tippee, Piyo Piyo, Amama

This study researches the market size of Baby Bottles, presents the global Baby Bottles sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Baby Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Baby Bottles for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A baby bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, baby bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of baby bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the baby bottle industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for baby bottle is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading six companies in the market occupies about 40% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s and Nuby.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for baby bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, baby bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, baby bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of baby bottle.

In 2018, the global Baby Bottles market size was 1390 million US$ and is forecast to 2250 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Baby Bottles.

