Back up as a Service Market Technology Growth and Business Outlook 2019

The Global Back up as a Service market to grow at a CAGR of 27.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Top Leading Companies are: Microsoft Corporation,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,Dell Inc,Commvault Systems,NetApp, Inc,Unitrends Inc,IBM,Oracle Corporation,Veritas Technologies,Veeam Software,CA Technologies,Acronis International GmbH,Arcserve,Datto

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services. Instead of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage administrators can offload maintenance and management to the provider.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Back up as a Service Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Back up as a Service Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Back up as a Service, with sales, revenue, and price of Back up as a Service, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Back up as a Service, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Back up as a Service market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Back up as a Service sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Back up as a Service Market, by Types:

Online Backup

Cloud Backup

Back up as a Service Market, by Applications:

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

