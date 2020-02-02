Biosurfactants Market to be Driven by Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices from 2014 to 2020

U.S.-based market research and intelligence firm Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a new market research report. The research report is titled “Biosurfactants Market – Global Scenario, Raw Material and Consumption Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecasts 2011 – 2018”. The report presents a complete picture of the biosurfactants market, including a market overview, product segmentation, and vendor landscape. According to the research study, the global biosurfactants market is anticipated to grow progressively at a 3.5% CAGR between 2014 and 2018. The global biosurfactants market, which stood at US$1,735.5 million in 2011, is expected to reach US$2,210.5 million by the end of 2018. In terms of volume, the global biosurfactants market is anticipated to record a total volume of 476,512.2 ton in 2018. 21% of the total consumption by volume will occur in developing economies such as many in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Increasing regulatory encouragement for the usage of biosurfactants, rising awareness regarding the environmental impact of synthetic surfactants, and fluctuating crude oil prices are expected to drive the demand for biosurfactants in the forecast period. However, low availability of critical feedstock and lack of cost-competitiveness of biosurfactants against their synthetic counterpart are acting as restraints on the biosurfactants market globally.The report presents the product segmentation of the global biosurfactants market, including sucrose esters, methyl glucoside esters, fatty acid N-methylglucimides, methyl ether sulfonates (MES), anionic APG derivatives, alkyl polyglucosides (APG), rhamnolipids, sorbitan esters, alkyl polypentosides (APP), sophorolipids, and others.

The global biosurfactants market finds application in varied industries owing to the wide range of products on offer in the market. The end-use industries using biosurfactants products include industrial and institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, personal care, textiles, household detergents, oilfield chemicals, food processing, and other industries. As per the report, the personal care and household detergents application segments of the global biosurfactants market will dominate the global market, collectively holding more than 56.8% of the total market by the end of 2018.

The global biosurfactants market has been segmented geographically into four regions, which are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Among these regional segments, Europe is anticipated to lead the global biosurfactants market, accounting for 53.3% of the total market by the end of 2018. Europe will continue its dominance in terms of revenue as well as volume and will be followed by North America. The research report has further covered the product segmentation and the market revenue estimates and forecast as per each geographical segmentation through the forecast period.

The research report states that the global biosurfactants market is a consolidated market. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market, including company overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The SWOT analysis of the global biosurfactants market helps in understanding the opportunities and threats facing the major market players. Some of the prominent players of the global biosurfactants market mentioned in the research report are Saraya, Basf-Cognis, Urumqi Unite, Mg Intobio, and Ecover.