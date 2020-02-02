Care Management Solutions Market is Continue To Witness Positive Growth During 2020

Care management solutions are web-based integrated healthcare solutions that provide quality care to the patients with the use of products and services in a cost effective manner at a reduced risk. Care management solutions are used by payer, government bodies, providers and employer groups. On the basis of component, care management solutions market can be segment into software and services. Care management solution services include ongoing IT support and implementation service, consulting services, post-scale and maintenance services and training and education services. On the basis of delivery mode, care management solutions market can be segmented into on-premise, web-based and cloud-based.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for care management solutions due to developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in consumer spending in healthcare sector, legislative reforms and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the care management solutions market in next few years due to government initiatives, increasing aging population and rise in need for quality care at affordable cost in the region.

Increasing adoption of care management, rise in government expenditure in healthcare sector, increasing demand for quality of care and growing aging population are driving the market for care management solutions. In addition, increasing awareness among people for better healthcare is driving the market for care management solutions. However, lack of skilled professionals and huge investment are some of the major factors that are restraining the growth for global care management solutions market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to offer good opportunities in care management solution market in Asia. In addition, rise in incidence of various diseases, increasing medical tourism and raise in awareness about quality of care and cloud-based solutions are expected to offer new opportunities for global care management solutions market. However, security issue is a challenge for the global care management solutions market. Increasing patient centric approach, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global care management solutions market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global care management market are McKesson Corporation, HealthSmart Holdings, Inc., TriZetto Corporation, Medecision, Inc., ZeOmega, Inc., Allscripts, Inc., Phytel Inc, WellCentive, Inc., i2i Systems, Inc. and EXL Landa.