Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Likely to Grow over a Period of 2018-2025
Confectionery processing equipment is used to manufacture a variety of candies and other confectioneries such as cakes, pastries, chocolates, gums, and candies.
The North American region is estimated to dominate the confectionery processing equipment market in 2018, The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. The market for confectionery processing equipment is developing rapidly in Asia Pacific due to high consumption of convenience foods and the establishment of key confectionery product manufacturers. Population growth, rise in disposable income, changes in eating habits, and urbanization are the key factors that drive the demand for confectionery products in the region.
The Confectionery Processing Equipments market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Confectionery Processing Equipments.
This report presents the worldwide Confectionery Processing Equipments market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bosch
Buhler
GEA Group
Alfa Laval
JBT Corporation
Aasted
BCH
Tanis Confectionery
Baker Perkins
Sollich
Heat and Control
Rieckermann
Confectionery Processing Equipments Breakdown Data by Type
Thermal
Mixers, blenders, and cutters
Extrusion
Cooling
Coating
Others
Confectionery Processing Equipments Breakdown Data by Application
Soft confectionery
Hard candies
Chewing gums
Gummies & jellies
Others
Confectionery Processing Equipments Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Confectionery Processing Equipments Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Confectionery Processing Equipments status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Confectionery Processing Equipments manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Confectionery Processing Equipments :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Confectionery Processing Equipments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.