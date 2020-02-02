Contactless Payment Terminals Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demand 2019

The contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 28.7 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.12% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Contactless Payment Terminals production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Contactless Payment Terminals industry. The Contactless Payment Terminals market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Contactless Payment Terminals market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market by Top Manufacturers (2019–2023): OTI, VERIFONE, HEWLETT PACKARD, INGENICO, and ID TECH SOLUTIONS, amongst others.

Increasing Internet Penetration

The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method.

The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate. Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time. Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.

Retail Sector

Contactless payments have become one of the hottest ways to pay globally. A contactless payment is a payment transaction that does not require physical contact between a consumer’s payment device and a point-of-sale terminal. The introduction of NFC-enabled mobile payments with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, and the use of contactless bank cards for transit are increasing the value of contactless payments for consumers, issuers, and merchants.

Contactless payments provide merchants and issuers an opportunity to improve payments security, transaction speeds, and the customer experience. With the move to EMV chip technology, the POS infrastructure can also be enabled to support contactless payments, which delivers a host of benefits to merchants, issuers, and their customers.

