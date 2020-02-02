Contrast Agents Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2025

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–2/4/2019: QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Contrast Agents market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Contrast agents are chemicals, which are used to enhance the image effect to observe by injecting (or taking) into human tissue or organs. The density of contrast agents is higher or lower than surrounding tissue and this contrast can display images via some device.

Contrast agents are widely used in diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds, and related procedures.

In terms of volume, the production of contrast agents was about 242794 K Dose in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 329523 K Dose by 2021.

The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America

Europe and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.

The emerging markets (such as China, India) have relatively small scales. However, they have much higher market increasing growth than developed countries. They are the main growth areas in the global contrast agents market.

The sales volume shares of North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia were 27.91%, 19.65%, 22.52%, 11.07%, 7.35% and 3.52%.

There are mainly two types of contrast agents: iodine preparations type and gadolinium preparations type. Currently, iodine preparations type is the main product and it occupied 81 % share in 2015.

The global Contrast Agents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of contrast agents was fluctuant in recent years. Over the next few years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Bayer, GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, YRPG, Lantheus, BeiLu Pharma

Key Segment by Type : Iodine Preparations, Gadolinium Preparations, Others

Key Segment by Application : X-CT, MRI, Others

