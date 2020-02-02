Corn Flour Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Corn flour is derived from grinding of dried corns and it is also used as common staple food. Corn flour comes in white and yellow colored and is used for preparation of bread and in blend with other flours in bakery products. It is also used for skin exploitation. Corn flour is used in healthy pet foods. It also finds various applications in food industry such as in bakery products, in snacks, soups, ready to eat food etc. Corn flour is used as substitute for rice and wheat or mixed with wheat flour as a gluten-free product. It is also used in preparation of corn starch.

Corn flour market segmentation:

Corn flour market is segmented on the basis of its various applications in food industry, on the basis of distribution channels. On the basis of applications in food products corn flour market is segmented as bakery and confectionary, snack food, and others. Corn flour blend well with other flours such as wheat and rice flour and used to reduce gluten in bakery products such as muffins, cakes, cookies and pastries etc. There is high demand for gluten free bakery products which is driving revenue growth for corn flour in bakery segment. Various snacks such as tortilla chips, wafers and pasta are made from corn flour. Thus demand from healthy snack market segment is growing. Corn flour is used as an ingredient in various soups and other culinary applications thus, demand from these segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Corn flour market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channels as online retail, supermarkets/hyper markets, convenience stores and others. Amongst distribution channel market segments supermarket/hypermarket grabs major volume and value share of corn flour market, however, online retail expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending on geographies global corn flour market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Increasing demand for health snack options and gluten free bakery products in North America and Europe is driving market growth in the regions. North America is major market from corn flour followed by Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan.

The global corn flour market is driven by growing demand due to the increasing demand for nutritious, healthy, and convenience food products. Demand for corn flour products is accredited to the increasing demand for corn-based healthy snacks includes, tortilla chips, corn chips, taco shells, and a wide variety of other popular food products. Consumers are always looking for healthy snack options is intern driving demand for corn flour market. Increasing consumer demand for gluten free products due to various health issues associated with gluten is another major factor driving demand for corn flour based bakery products. Increasing demand for healthy soups and pasta where corn flour is used as a major ingredient is another factor expected to drive demand over the forecast period. Corn flour is also used in various ready to cook and ready to eat food products thus, increasing demand for such food products is in turn fuelling market growth for corn flour.

This shift is now leading to the increasing demand for single-portion, portable as well as healthy snack products. Thus, corn flour -based snacks are expected to see high growth during the forecast period attributed to the myriad health benefits of corn.

Global Corn Flour Market: Key Players Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global corn flour market are BASF, Clariant, Evonik, Solvay, W.R.Grace, Grain Millers, Inc. Buffaloe Milling CO Inc, Glen Miller, Hopkinsville Milling CO, Minsa Corp, and Shaff Farms Inc. etc.