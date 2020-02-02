Dairy Alternatives Market Recent Developments driving Revenue growth 2023

Global Dairy Alternatives Market By Application, Product and Formulation- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Status:

The Dairy Alternatives Market was worth USD 5.89 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 15.79 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.58% during the forecast period. Rising demand for dairy alternatives for the production of medical foods for lactose intolerance diseases, inferable from its lactose-free nature, is anticipated to drive the business development. The nutritious advantages offered by dairy alternative products, for example, high protein content, low cholesterol content, and the incorporation of the same in everyday food products by producers is anticipated to profit the market. Rising number of allergies related with non-vegan foods and the resultant changing dietary inclinations of consumers is expected to drive the interest for the product over the estimate time frame.

Competitive Analysis:

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

The leading players in the market are Nutriops S.L, Hain Celestial Group, SunOpta, Blue Diamond Growers, WhiteWave Foods, Eden Foods Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Freedom Nutritional Products and Daiya. The market is described by the presence of major industry members concentrating on R&D to come up with improvised texture and taste of their dairy alternative product offerings. The industry is pooled by various makers and raw material providers, which have accordingly made the market, be highly competitive.

Market Coverage:

For the purpose of this study CrystalMarketResearch.com segmented the global Dairy Alternatives Market report:

By Product:

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Rice Milk

Others

By Formulation:

Flavoured

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Plain

Sweetened

Unsweetened

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Desserts

Cheese

Snacks

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

segments and geographies.

Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.1.3. Strategic Developments

9.1.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

9.2. The Whitewave Foods Company

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.2.3. Strategic Developments

9.2.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

9.3. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.3. Strategic Developments

9.3.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.1. Global Dairy Alternatives Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.2. Global Dairy Alternatives Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.3. Global Dairy Alternatives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.4. Top 5 Dairy Alternatives Manufacturer Market Share

10.5. Market Competition Trend

11. Dairy Alternatives Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11.1. Global Dairy Alternatives Sales, Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

11.2. Dairy Alternatives Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

Continued………..

