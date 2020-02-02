Dark Analytics Market: Emergence Of The Machine Learning And Ai Technology

Dark Analytics Market: Overview

Massive accumulation of data from different sources including search engines, transactional systems, social media, and numerous other technologies is largely unstructured and unanalyzed. This data can actually be used for decision-making and clarifying assumptions. Dark analytics plays a crucial role in accumulating vast amount of data from multiple sources.

The global dark analytics market can be categorized on the basis of component, application, deployment, and vertical. Government, BFSI, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, retail and e-commerce travel, and hospitality, and others are the key segments under vertical category. In terms of components, the market is divided into services and solutions. Services segment is further divided into training and support, consulting and system integration, and managed services.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47217

The report on the global dark analytics market presents an in-depth analysis on this market. It includes the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Drivers and restraints give the current picture of the market, whereas trends and opportunities will provide how the demand for intelligent apps will shape in future. Segmentation supports and justifies the above-mentioned factors. In addition, geographic analysis and vendor landscape explains how investors and players can take strategic decisions in the coming years.

Dark Analytics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for dark analytics has significantly grown in the last few years as it helps in reducing the accumulation or growth of dark or unstructured data. It also aids in reducing the time used for processing unstructured data and helps in using resources and money efficiently. Moreover, dark analytics provide immediate analysis of real-time information for mining insights for decision-making. On the other hand, concerns related security and risk associated with data and data storage costs are likely to deter the growth of the dark analytics market.

Request Report TOC: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47217

Dark Analytics Market: Geographic Analysis

Based on regional analysis, the global dark analytics market includes the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America, and North America. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is dependent on the presence of large number of dark analytics startups offering services to various industries in the region. In addition, presence of leading companies and cloud services providers has further augmented the demand for dark analytics. Emergence of the machine learning and AI technology, widespread adoption of IoT, and rapid growth in business applications are some of the other key factors fueling the global dark analytics market. In the coming years, increasing adoption of dark analytics by several enterprises in Asia Pacific is likely to boost the global dark analytics market.

Dark Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

In the vendor landscape section, the report on the dark analytics market provides information about the key companies functioning in the global market. This information will help the investors and stakeholders to take strategic and well-planned decisions to expand their business in the coming years. Leading companies in the market are also focusing on using different business development strategies to get a firm hold in the market and to expand their geographical reach. Some of the key leading players in the global dark analytics market are SAP SE, IBM Corp., Micro Focus, Dell EMC, Symantec, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Teradata, Datameer, and AvePoint.