Driving Innovation: Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market: Snapshot

Pedestrian entrance control systems refer to the ones that control the movement of individuals especially in public places. Pedestrian entrance control systems are used in commercial, industrial defense, and government sector that require enhanced security systems for civilian safety. Numerous incidents of mobbing and stampedes at crowded places and public events have drawn the attention of authorities for controlled movement of individuals.

The increasing threat of terrorism and possibility of miscreants at crowded places that can be overwhelming for security forces is necessitating the deployment of pedestrian entrance control systems. Railway stations, bus stations, airports that witness high volume of passengers require systems that can control movement of individuals. This is fueling the pedestrian entrance control systems market.

Pedestrian entrance control system is a dependable solution for crowd management. Pedestrian entrance control systems allow swift access to authorized personnel. These systems is programmed in a way that distinguishes civilians with authorized personnel to pass through gates for security reasons. Pedestrian entrance control systems vary in terms of number of check points for enhanced security. The type of pedestrian entrance control system installed depends on the security requirement and the sensitivity of the place to potential threat.

The global pedestrian entrance control systems market is studied in terms of component and region. The various segment of the pedestrian entrance control system market on the basis of component are services, security booths, turnstiles, speedy gates, equipment, security doors, and security gates.

Key players in the global pedestrian entrance control systems market are Boon Edam Inc., Controlled Access Turnstiles, and URSA Gates Ltd.

In present times access and crowd control at public places are the forefront of security concerns of public safety officials globally. Be it commercial, industrial, residential, military and defense related, or in the government sector, there is an everlasting sense of threat. Numerous incidents of stampedes and mobbing at crowded places and public events have fueled the concerns of authorities and citizens alike. The need of pedestrian and crowd control is accentuated by the treat of terrorism and the possibility of security forces getting overwhelmed at crowded places. Also the hustle and bustle of people arriving at or departing from railway stations, bus stops, airports and other public spots in cities makes it challenging for the concerned authorities to perform efficient crowd control.

Pedestrian entrance control system is one of the most efficient solutions available for the purpose of crowd management. Pedestrian entrance control systems are programmed and designed to distinguish, identify and allow swift access to individuals having the necessary authorized permissions. Pedestrian entrance control systems regulate and monitor physical access to citizens and personnel while helping build management and optimizing the traffic flow to ensure safety and security. Pedestrian entrance control systems comprise of different security gates. Based on their sensitive sites and buildings, organizations can choose from a wide variety of Pedestrian entrance control system security gates like doors, booths, speed gates and turnstiles

Real Time Locating Systems Market: Drivers & Challenges

Growing safety and security concerns, managing entrant records, crowd control, mitigating mistreatment of sensitive sites and general public safety are the factors driving the market for Pedestrian entrance control systems. The growth in investments made in advanced safety and security solutions by governments in order to maintain their homeland security is another factor driving the global Pedestrian Entrance control Systems market. Also, rising interests in fields like event planning and management creates a demand for Pedestrian Entrance control systems. Rise in espionage and thefts also fuels the growth of market. However, high installation and maintenance costs and lack in technological awareness, information processing systems, reliable communications and security litigations are major factors restraining a proper growth of the global Pedestrian entrance control systems Market.

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems, By Component:

Services

Equipment

Security Booths

Security Doors

Turnstiles

Speed Gates

Security Gates

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Notable Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions Boon Edam, Inc. acquired the largest turnstile access security system manufacturer in the US, Tomsed Corporation to enhance their Turnstile Market by implementing the acquired company’s technology.



Key Players The major players in Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems market include Boon Edam, Inc., URSA Gates Ltd., Controlled Access Turnstiles, APT Controls Limited, PERCo, SKIDATA AG, Automatic Systems SA, Kaba Group and Mecanizados Argusa.



The Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Pedestrian entrance control system Technology

Value Chain

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

