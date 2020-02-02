EHS Management Software Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

The major factors driving the growth of the EHS market are stringent guidelines and regulations by government and federal bodies, and rising awareness about EHS among employees and organizations. Furthermore, the increasing number of accidents, especially in mining, energy, construction, and chemical industries, and growing investments by end- users are some of the other factors supporting the overall growth of the market.

The EHS market is segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), verticals, and regions. EHS services are segmented into analytics services; project deployment and implementation services; audit, assessment, and regulatory compliance services; business consulting and advisory services; certification services; and training and support services.

In 2018, the global EHS Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Enablon

ETQ

Intelex

Gensuite

Enviance

Cority

Verisk 3E

Velocityehs

Optial

Sphera Solutions

Sitehawk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Analytics services

Project deployment & implementation services

Business consulting & advisory services

Audit, assessment, and regulatory compliance services

Certification services

Training & support services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EHS Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EHS Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EHS Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.