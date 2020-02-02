Embedded Business Intelligence Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Embedded Business Intelligence Market: Introduction

Embedded Business Intelligence is the integration of self-service business intelligence tools into the commonly used business applications. Some forms of embedded business intelligence tools extend functionality to mobile devices in order to ensure that the distributed workforce can have identical access to identical BI for better real-time collaboration. In enterprise application, business intelligence tools supports an enhanced user experience with real time analytics, visualization, and interactive reporting.

Embedded Business Intelligence Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, software vendors are adopting embedded business intelligence and analytics for improving their overall operational efficiency and ROI is turning to be the major driving factor of the embedded business intelligence market. The large adoption of web-based and cloud based BI is another major factor driving the market growth in positive manner. Time consuming implementation and high cost are the major restraints faced by most of the vendors in embedded business intelligence market.

Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of deployment, services, vertical and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the deployment for Embedded Business Intelligence Market as:-

The major segments of Embedded Business Intelligence market on the basis of the deployment include: On-premises and SaaS.

Segmentation on the basis of the services for Embedded Business Intelligence Market as:-

The major segments of Embedded Business Intelligence market on the basis of the services include: professional services, and support services.

Segmentation on the basis of the vertical for Embedded Business Intelligence Market as:-

The major segments of Embedded Business Intelligence market on the basis of the end-user include: BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Telecom, Food & Beverages, and others.

Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Embedded Business Intelligence market includes Microstrategy, Jaspersoft, Pentaho, Mode Analytics, Looker, Sisense, and Logi Info.

Global Embedded Business Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Embedded Business Intelligence market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Embedded Business Intelligence market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the rising implementation and demand for business analytics tools in large enterprises. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, and APAC.