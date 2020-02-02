Engineered Wooden Flooring Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

As a kind of hardwood flooring which is widely used, engineered wooded flooring is composed of two of more layers of wood in the form of a plank. Engineered wooded flooring is comprised of two parts: core wood layers and a top hardware layer known as the lamella. The core core layers are made up of 3-12 HDF, softwood or plywood sheets which are bonded together at 90 degree angles to form a sandwich base. The top layer is the wood that is visible when the flooring is installed and is adhered to the core. The lamella might be oak, walnut, maple or an alternative hardwood species that provides the aesthetic appeal.

Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Industry is fragmented geographically, with leading brand in each region. In US, leading brands are Armstrong, Shaw, Mannington and Mohawk, while in Europe, mergers and acquisitions formed several big players, such as Bauwerk Boen AG, and Kahrs-Karelia Upofloor. In China, market leaders are Shenxiang and Jinqiao.

Europe is single largest market, which accounts for 35.11% of global demand in terms of volume. China is the largest production region, more than half supplying the global market. However, as labor cost rises quickly, production base is transferring to other developing countries. The same thing happen in Europe, where manufacturing plants moving to east Europe countries.

US market shows significant growth in the last five years, flooring market has witnessed continuously higher sales of engineered wooden flooring than solid wood flooring, which is expected to drive the global market in the next 5 years.

The global Engineered Wooden Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Engineered Wooden Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Engineered Wooden Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. Armstrong, Shaw, Mannington, Mohawk, Beaulieu, Bauwerk Boen AG, Kahrs-Karelia Upofloor, Hamberger Flooring GmbH & Co.KG, Tarkett AS, Baltic Wood, Weitzer Parkett, Shengxiang, JinQiao, Jinlong, Yihua, Anxin, Shiyou, Kemian Wood, Maples, Vohringer Wood Product

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

