Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Global Market 2018 Estimated to reach revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023 : Dropbox, Box, Citrix, Microsoft, etc

Latest Update “Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market (2018-2023)” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

“Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market”

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) include software services which enable organisations to synchronize and share files, documents, photos, videos and more, in a secure way, from multiple devices to multiple people (employees, external customers and partners). The global EFSS market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023.

Organizations often adopt such security technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage the corporate data that is beyond the IT departments control and visibility. Enterprise file-sharing products include security capabilities like authentication, data encryption, containerization, and tracking features to protect enterprise data. EFSS allows files to be stored in an approved data repository which can be remotely accessed by employees from personal computers, tablets or smartphones which support the EFSS product.

The EFSS market is classified into four major segments by deployment, by component, by organisation size, and by end user industry verticals. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and hybrid.





Based on component, the sub-segments are integrated solutions, standalone solutions, and services.



Based on end user industry verticals, the market is segmented into software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

“Key growth factors”

IT can do away with worries regarding unauthorised company file sharing, with the adoption of enterprise file sync and share. Administrators can set security parameters and create user account permissions to limit accessibility to sensitive data. Content is also typically encrypted when shared and scanned using antivirus software to minimize the risks of data leaks. These advantages increase the adoption of EFSS solutions and services in organisations. The implementation of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs in organisations, increasing penetration of smartphones across businesses, rise in mobile workforce, increasing collaboration between employees and enterprises, and stringent government regulations for data security are some of the drivers of the EFSS market.

“Threats and key players”

Risk related to security and privacy of files and data, integration, control, compliance and regulatory issues are some of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of enterprise file sharing and synchronisation among various industry verticals and domains. According to Information Week, most organisations are unable to migrate all their files to Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing, and NAS vendors have been slow to use the technology. These challenges often cause files to end up in multiple repositories.

Some of the major EFSS providers are Dropbox, Box, Citrix, Microsoft, etc.

