 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Size, Trends, Challenges with Forecast to 2023

North America Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: WIKKON, HYDE, Sody, Haibin, Comermy, Dornier, Richard-Wolf, MTS, DirexGroup, Siemens, EDAP TMS, Storz, Medispec, ELMED, EMD, US, Allengers, . And More……

Overview of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market:-

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a non-invasive treatment of kidney stones and gallbladder stones. Major principle behind the treatment is breaking of the kidney stones by passing shock waves from outside the body targeted at kidney stones. Stones that are between 4 mm (0.16 in.) and 2 cm (0.8 in.) in diameter are most likely to be treated with ESWL used at rate of 60-90 shocks/minute to achieve optimal stone fragmentation., ,

Major classifications are as follows:

X-ray extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

B-ultrasound extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

X-ray & B-ultrasound extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy Major applications are as follows:

Kidney Stones

Biliary Calculi

Salivary Stones

Pancreatic Stones