Fixed Power Capacitors Market Is Growing at a high CAGR 2.9% from 2019 to 2025

Fixed Power Capacitors is a kind of capacitors. A capacitor (originally known as a condenser) is a passive two-terminal electrical component used to store electrical energy temporarily in an electric field. Our report mainly covers high voltage power capacitors and low voltage power capacitors which have fixed electric capacity.

Strong moves in the fixed power capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. ABB is now a market revenue and technology leader. ABB and Schneider Electric have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

The production of fixed power capacitors was largest in China in 2015, which accounts for 38.93% of the market. The production of Europe is a bit larger than other regions with 15.70% in 2015. United States and India had similar market with 12.51% and 13.57% respectively in 2015. In terms of consumption, China is still the largest due to the fast economic growth, but China still needs to improve technology to meet the requirement of customers.

Upstream of fixed power capacitors is polypropylene films and anode foil, cathode foil as well as electrolytic paper. With the demand development, fixed power capacitors demand growth is bound to drive the growth of upstream raw materials and other relevant industries, and from this viewpoint, in the future cost and the price of fixed power capacitors will fluctuate with the price of raw materials.

The global Fixed Power Capacitors market is valued at 1870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fixed Power Capacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fixed Power Capacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Nissin Electric, China XD, Siyuan, Guilin Power Capacitor, Electronicon, GE Grid Solutions, Herong Electric, New Northeast Electric, TDK, Vishay, L&T, LIFASA, Shreem Electric, Frako, RTR, ICAR, DUCATI, ZEZ, ACPES, CIRCUTOR, COMAR, Franke GMKP, AB Power System, KBR

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

