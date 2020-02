Fluoropolymers Market 2019: Production, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Fluoropolymers Industry 2019

Fluoropolymers is an organic hydrocarbon and is a basic and most significant raw material for manufacturing large number of polymeric end-use products such as plastics, fibers, and organic chemicals. It is a petrochemical derivative and includes ethane and naphtha as its major feedstocks. Fluoropolymers is among the major building blocks for petrochemical industry.

Fluoropolymers as a raw material is applied to a broad range of applications. It is used in the production of fluoropolymers oxide, fluoropolymers dichloride, ethyl benzene, vinyl acetate and others. Increasing applications of Fluoropolymers intermediates is primarily driving its demand for the end-use industries. Fluoropolymers oxide is the largest application and is used in end-uses such as packaging, consumer products, and light industrial applications.

Rising world’s population coupled with the increase in personal income of the consumers has led to growth of many commodity products such as packaging, bio-based PET products, housing inputs, and textile products. Growing construction industry has mainly supported the growth for polyvinyl products, which in turn has driven the consumption for fluoropolymers dichloride. The lightweight and modernized automotive products are the factors that led to steady increase in the consumption of polyvinyl chloride.

Asia Pacific is the most lucrative regional market for fluoropolymers, where the latest demand has been supported rapid growth of the developing countries, especially of the Southeast Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. China, Japan, Western Europe, and the United States hold the highest market share for the consumption of fluoropolymers chloride.

The consumption in different regions of the world is based on the rapid expansions of downstream businesses such as PET, polyester fibers, PVC, and packaging. Japan and Western Europe are anticipated to consume less fluoropolymers over the period of next five years, as these are the mature regional markets with their production based on less economical feedstocks, which makes it difficult for them to compete in the global fluoropolymers derivative export market.

Low cost feedstocks such as ethane have fueled the next wave of investments in countries like the United States. This has significantly led to increased production of fluoropolymers. The bigger market players of the fluoropolymers market are able to leverage technology and low-cost supply strategies for meeting the demand at right costs and right products.

The global fluoropolymers market is highly competitive with high degree of integration across the value chain by many market players. Few of the primary market participants for fluoropolymers include Dow Dupont, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

