Focus on Eco-friendly Packaging Material Could Help Businesses Struggling to find Foothold amid Extremely Competitive Bottled Water Packaging Market

The global market for bottled water, a dynamically growing vertical of the global food and beverages industry, valued at nearly US$169.9 bn in 2015. Volume-wise, the world consumed nearly 290 bn liters of bottled water in the same year, a value that is expected to rise to over 528 bn liters by 2024. This growing attractiveness of bottled water in the global market reflects a clear trend of consumers increasingly choosing convenient, safe, and healthy bottled water as a healthy choice for themselves and their families. The reliable and consistent quality of bottled water is also a reason why the global market for bottled water packaging has also been on an upward trajectory for past many years and is projected to expand in a similar manner over many future years.

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) considers bottled water a packaged food under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. On the global level, however, the International Council of Bottled Water Associations (ICBWA) monitors quality of bottled water and acknowledges local regulatory agencies concerned with bottled water business.

Listed below are some of the key aspects associated with the global bottled water packaging market:

PET Bottles Constitute Massive Share in Overall Market: It has been observed that nearly 73% of the products served by the global bottled water industry are sold in bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Despite the vast concerns that conventional PET presents in terms of recycling, improper disposal, and biodegradability, the material continues to be one of the leading packaging options for bottled water packaging owing to low cost, sturdiness, low weight, and ease for transport.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20234

However, concerned governments are increasingly putting restrictions regarding the use of the material with the view of bringing down the consumption of plastic bottles for water and the increment in usage of other materials. The European Parliament and Council Directive 94/62/EC, for instance, is a regulation that requires member states to enforce strict regulations pertaining to reusable or recoverable packaging, minimising the weight of packaging and volume to reduce hazardous substances and materials in packaging, and fulfill packaging material recovery and recycling targets.

High Competition Compelling Companies to Focus on Innovations: The highly fragmented global market for bottled water features the presence of a number of local bottlers and private label companies selling their own brands of water. Owing to this, nearly 60% of the market is held by hundreds of varying sized bottled water spread across the globe. Thus competition is extremely high and companies are faced with a constant need to reinvent business and marketing strategies.

However, there are two opportunities that present significant growth avenues for companies in the bottled water business: development of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging material that will appeal environmental-conscious consumers and equipment that will cater to the bottling operations of small-scale businesses. These opportunities are not only the ways to tackle competition that the market presents now. Instead, these are opportunities for companies looking forward to establishing their reign on the dynamically transforming yet highly lucrative bottled water packaging market.