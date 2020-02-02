Frozen Yogurt Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2017 – 2027

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert which is made up of yogurt and at times other dairy products are also used. The prime ingredient of frozen yogurt are milk fat, milk solid, sweetener (artificial sweetener such as aspartame is used) and culture of yogurt. Frozen yogurt are also known as frogurt. Frozen yogurt was originated in America and now it’s popular all over the world. Frozen yogurt are generally tarter than ice-cream and is also very much low in fat because of the use of milk instead of cream. It is a conventional soft serve but is very different from ice- cream. It is also termed as low fat light ice-cream. Unlike the normal yogurt, frozen yogurt is not regulated by FDI. There is a misconception in people that frozen yogurt is a probiotic, but it’s not always true, frozen yogurt may or may not contain live and active bacteria cultures in it. Frozen yogurt also contains vegetable additives such as guar gum, carrageenan, etc. and animal gelatin to stabilize the yogurt which reduces the crystallization of yogurt when it is kept in low temperature.

Market Segmentation: Frozen yogurt market is segment on the basis of type, fat content, flavour, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type the frozen yogurt market is segmented into regular frozen yogurt and sugar free frozen yogurt. On the basis of fat content the frozen yogurt market is segmented into low fat and no fat. The low fat frozen yogurt is made up of part-skim milk or low fat milk and the percentage milk fat is between 2% – 0.5%. No fat frozen yogurt is prepared from skim milk which contains milk fat less than 0.5%. On the basis of flavour the market is segmented into chocolate, peach, mango, strawberry, lemonade, banana, pineapple and others. In this category, strawberry and mango flavored frozen yogurt are gaining the popularity worldwide and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and others. Frozen yogurt sold through the specialty stores is expected to hold relatively higher revenue share in the frozen yogurt market, which is followed by supermarket/hypermarketsegment.

Market Regional Outlook: Regional segment for the market of frozen yogurt is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe and MEA. Among these region North America is expected to have the major market share globally. Europe has also emerged as a prominent market for frozen yogurt, as the popularity of frozen yogurt is increasing in the countries like France, U.K. and Germany, which is expected to fuel the growth of frozen yogurt.

Market Drivers: Consumers are more health conscious these days, they tend to consume desserts that are low in fat and has minimal amount of sugar, and frozen yogurt becomes the best alternative to unhealthy desserts as frozen yogurts fulfill both the requirements of consumers, and these factors are expected to drive the market of frozen yogurt. Another factor which is anticipated to boost the sales of frozen yogurt is the distribution of these products through online channels, as online retailers offers a wide variety of frozen yogurt. Moreover, online stores offer frozen yogurt with lucrative offers or coupons. All these benefits combined are expected to act as positive factors driving growth of the global frozen yogurt market over the forecast period. The frozen yogurt market is also driven by the love for refreshing ice-cream alternative by the kids. Kids prefer chilled desserts in the summer seasons and frozen yogurt is a perfect answer to their demands. Moreover, increasing penetration of organized players ensures a highly competitive market scenario, and results in launch of an increasing variety of frozen yogurts, which is expected to boost overall growth of frozen yogurt globally to a substantial extent over the forecast period.

Market Key Players: Some of the key players in frozen yogurt market includes Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Company, Pinkberry, Honey Hill Farms, Scott Brothers Dairy, Red Mango, Inc., Yogurtland Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., TCBY, and Nestle among others.