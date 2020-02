Future Prospects of Neurosurgical Products Market is likely to clock 11.32% CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Overview

The research report on the global neurosurgical products market analyzes past and current growth trends to present verifiable projections for the 2017-2022 forecast period. Data provided in the report for 2016 is for historical reference. The neurosurgical products market study covers an elaborate executive summary with a market snapshot that provides details about key segments under different category. It also examines vital market dynamics such as demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are likely to influence the growth trajectory of the neurosurgical products market between 2017 and 2022. The report includes market attractiveness analysis depending upon geography and competitive hierarchy that market stockholders can leverage for growth spaces. The market study provides a holistic assessment of the neurosurgical products market, which includes revenue estimations in US$ Mn and volume estimations in Mn units of key market segments.

The objective of the study on global neurosurgical products market is to provide a satisfactory analysis of the said market over the 2017-2022 forecast timeframe. The value of the total neurosurgical products market is calculated by aggregating the revenue generated by leading companies operating in this sector followed by a percentage split to the overall market.

Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Key Research Methodologies

The report is compiled after an extensive research phase. While the bulk of primary research involved reaching out to industry-centric databases and carrying out interviews with industry experts, the secondary research phase involved study of company websites, press releases, analyst presentation, annual reports, and several online paid databases. Data validation involved employing triangulation method, along with insights gathered from primary and secondary research. The report comprises estimations of revenue generated through various sales channels for neurosurgical products. The report also evaluates the market by essential parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This aids market stakeholders gauge growth avenues and predictability market.

The competition dashboard of the report identifies and profiles key vendors in the neurosurgical products market. The competitive profiling of key market players helps understand their growth strategies and business objectives. The report also provides extensive details about the changing competitive hierarchy which is gauged with respect to their market share over a timeframe. Market share analysis of key players is also presented to indicate the contribution of these players in the overall market.

Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the neurosurgical products market has been segmented into embolization products, stereo tactic radiosurgery systems, neurological endoscopes, shunts, aneurysm and AVM clips, and others. Procedure-wise, the neurosurgical products has been bifurcated into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. In terms of condition, hydrocephalus, arteriovenous malformations, aneurysms, and pituitary and intracranial tumors are the segments into which the neurosurgical products market is divide. Geography-wise, the report takes stock of the demand for neurosurgical products in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Chapter 1 Preface 9

1.1 Report Description 9

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.3 Assumptions 10

Chapter 2 Market Synopsis 11

Chapter 3 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12

3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12

3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 13

3.3 Threat of New Entrants 13

3.4 Threat of Substitutes 13

3.5 Intensity of Rivalry 14

Chapter 4 Industry Overview 15

4.1 Market Definition 15

4.2 Market Drivers 16

4.2.1 Growing geriatric population 16

4.2.2 Growing government funding 17

4.2.3 Increasing incidence of brain tumor 18

4.2.4 Rising awareness about neurological disorders 18

4.3 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers 18

4.4 Market Restraints 19

4.4.1 Availability of alternative treatment for neurological diseases 19

4.4.2 Stringent regulatory requirements and long approval times for new neurosurgical products 19

4.5 Impact Analysis of Market Restraints 20

4.6 Opportunities 20

4.6.1 Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries 20

Continue…

