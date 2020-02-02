GaN Power Devices Market – Growth Opportunities and Scenario, 2019-2025

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.

The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.

The global GaN Power Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Power Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Power Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Aixtron, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, AZZURO Semiconductors

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

