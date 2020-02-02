Gas Chromatography Market offers huge growth opportunities for the future

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Gas Chromatography Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Gas Chromatography Market Opportunities 2019:

The key opportunity for the players operating in gas chromatography market lies in the development of various types of gas chromatography devices accessories and also increasing awareness towards its application in various fields. Apart from that, emergence of cost effective accessories related to this technique will further broaden the opportunities of the key players to grow significantly over the forecast period. In addition, promotional activities related to product information and benefits in potential fields and Governments initiatives to increase awareness related to the product, will further increase demand of this market, creating a lucrative opportunities for growth, for the key players of this market.

Top Key Leading Players:

Some of the major players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Phenomenex Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novasep, PerkinElmer, Inc., Scion Instruments, LECO Corporation, Restek Corporation, Dani Instruments S.p.A. and Chromatotec.

Gas Chromatography Market Segmentation:

By Product type:

Accessories and Consumables

Columns

Columns Accessories

Gas Generators

Fittings and Tubing

Auto sampler Accessories

Pressure Regulators

Other Accessories

Instruments

Systems

Auto samplers

Detectors

Fraction Collectors

By End User:

Oil and Gas Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Environmental Agencies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Cosmetics Industry

Key Growing Factors 2019:

The increasing importance of waste water treatment, increasing adoption of GC-MS and increasing government initiatives to reduce the pollution levels will drive the growth of gas chromatography market over the forecast period. For instance, Government has arranged many conferences and seminars to make people aware about the gas chromatography technology. Moreover, Government has increased investment in the energy sector which ensures steady growth of the market. In addition, increasing awareness towards food safety and increasing application of chromatography in drug testing will also enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

Gas chromatography is essential in bioscience industries as well. The increasing healthcare concerns and rising importance of cellular studies will also boost the market growth. However, high cost of this technique and limited application in certain fields will restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, highly skilled professionals are required to perform this technique accurately. Even the materials required for gas chromatography is highly expensive and are not easily available. Thus, considering all these drivers and challenges, gas chromatography market is expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Gas chromatography is a separation mechanism used to separate the components of a sample between two phases viz. a stationary phase and mobile phase. The primary components involved in a gas chromatography system are the carrier gas system, sample introduction system, the column, gas chromatograph detector and integrator. During a gas chromatography separation, the sample vaporizes and is carried by the mobile phase through the column of a chromatograph which uses a liquid stationary phase. Separation of components is achieved based on relative vapor pressure and the interaction of these components with the stationary phase. The chromatographic separation of components occurs due to the difference in the distribution constant of these components. The distribution constant denotes the level of interaction between the component and the stationary phase and it controls the movement of these distinct components through the column.

