Global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market 2019-2025 : Digilab, 3D Biotek, 3D Systems, Organovo, EnvisionTEC, Advanced Biomatrix

3D printing first got widespread public attention in 2013, when it was specifically mentioned by President Obama in his State of the Union Address. 3D printing is a manufacturing process where an object is created with the help of a layer-by-layer material approach. Each layer can be considered a thin horizontal cross-section of the final product. It uses Computer Aided Design (CAD) i.e.

A digital blueprint to create rapid prototypes, spare parts and final products. 3D printing uses materials like thermoplastics, plastic composites, metals, alloys, ceramics etc. 3D printing as an end-use manufacturing technology is still not fully developed but it has the potential to transform the conception, manufacturing and logistics processes.

The drug testing market is likely to be the main driver of the 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market. Since 2011, a group of U.S government agencies have been investing in something known as Human on a chip or Body on a chip. The objective is to create a miniature human organ system that mimics the bodily response to harmful agents, enabling the development of potential therapies. The pharmaceutical industry could use such equipment to test drugs more efficiently due to human stem cells and at a much lower cost. It would also be less risky.

The second 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market driver could be patients wanting to print personalised medicine at home which matches their genetic profile or medical history. This may well be one of the most profound business transformations in the pharmaceutical industry. While it is still in the early stages, the cost advantages and the quality outcome could be massive indeed.

In 2018, the global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EnvisionTEC

Regenovo

Organovo

3D Systems

3D Biotek

Advanced Biomatrix

Digilab

Nano3D Biosciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical

Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

