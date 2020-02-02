Global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market 2019-2025 : Digilab, 3D Biotek, 3D Systems, Organovo, EnvisionTEC, Advanced Biomatrix
A digital blueprint to create rapid prototypes, spare parts and final products. 3D printing uses materials like thermoplastics, plastic composites, metals, alloys, ceramics etc. 3D printing as an end-use manufacturing technology is still not fully developed but it has the potential to transform the conception, manufacturing and logistics processes.
The drug testing market is likely to be the main driver of the 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market. Since 2011, a group of U.S government agencies have been investing in something known as Human on a chip or Body on a chip. The objective is to create a miniature human organ system that mimics the bodily response to harmful agents, enabling the development of potential therapies. The pharmaceutical industry could use such equipment to test drugs more efficiently due to human stem cells and at a much lower cost. It would also be less risky.
The second 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market driver could be patients wanting to print personalised medicine at home which matches their genetic profile or medical history. This may well be one of the most profound business transformations in the pharmaceutical industry. While it is still in the early stages, the cost advantages and the quality outcome could be massive indeed.
This report focuses on the global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EnvisionTEC
Regenovo
Organovo
3D Systems
3D Biotek
Advanced Biomatrix
Digilab
Nano3D Biosciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical
Research
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
