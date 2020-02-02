Global Ablation Technologies Market 2019 Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years in Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Ablation Technologies Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, Lumenis, Abbott, Smith and Nephew, Olympus, Johnson and Johnson, EDAP TMS, BTG, Hologic, IRIDEX, CONMED, Merit Medical

List of Products / Types:

Radiofrequency Ablation, Laser/Light Ablation, Cryoablation Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Hydrothermal Ablation,

Others

Ablation Technologies is the treatment that destroys tumors or unwanted material without affecting other body tissues or organs. Because of poor health or reduced organ function, these techniques are widely used to treat cancer, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. In the treatment of chronic diseases, medical ablation plays the prime role in the removal or complete destruction of abnormal tissue. Medical ablation can be done without surgery by insertion of the probe or a needle through the skin into the tumor. Ablation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure for the destruction or removal of abnormal tissues that can cause life-threatening conditions such as cancer, atrial fibrillation, and others. The most common types of cancers treated by medical ablation are kidney (renal) cancer, liver cancer, and lung cancer.

Scope of the Report:

The ablation technologies market, by type is segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser/Light, Cryoablation, Microwave, Hydrothermal and others ablation technology. In 2017, Radiofrequency is the largest market share with 54.7%, The microwave ablation technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

The market by application Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Orthopedic Treatment, and others. The cancer segment is expected to command a major share of the ablation technologies market in 2017 with the market share 45.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% in 2017. Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3% in 2017. Ablation Technologies market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China and India.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, AtriCure, Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific, AngioDynamics, etc. are the leaders of the industry. And there will be more demand in this industry and more companies enter into this industry.

As per statistics from the World Health Organization, almost 17 million deaths each year are associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which atrial defibrillation is a major disorder. Moreover, the incidence of atrial fibrillation increases with age, attacking almost 1 out of every 20 people aged 65 and above.

Further, according to WHO statistics, in 2012, above 14 million people across the world were reported to have developed new types of cancer, about 32 million people were reported to be living with different type of cancers and more than 8 million deaths were associated with cancer across the globe. As such, the consistent rise in the patient pool of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will lead to significant demand for ablation devices in the forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Ablation Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 4750 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Ablation Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Applications:

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

