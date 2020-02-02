Global Cervical Pillows Market to 2025| Djo Global, Alex Orthopedic, Mediflow, Coop Home Goods, Core Products International, Innocor, Lohmann & Rauscher International, PharMeDoc, Crown Medical Products

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cervical Pillows Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of the cervical pillows market in the region is a growing instance of neck and other sports related cervical injuries. Tearing of ligaments and muscles of the neck is a common occurrence with people who regularly play sports. Head, shoulder and neck injuries are caused by direct blows; and cervical pillows are increasingly preferred by sportspeople as well as athletes for pain management.



The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 129.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2017 2025.

The global Cervical Pillows market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cervical Pillows market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cervical Pillows in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cervical Pillows in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cervical Pillows market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cervical Pillows market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Djo Global

Alex Orthopedic

Mediflow

Coop Home Goods

Core Products International

Innocor

Lohmann & Rauscher International

PharMeDoc

Crown Medical Products

CNH Pillow

Therapeutic Pillow International



Market size by Product

By Product Type

Cradle Pillows

Neck Pillows

Side Pillows

Cervical Rolls

Basic Cervical Pillows

By Material Type

Foam Pillows

Fiber Filled Pillows

Memory Foam Pillows

Water Filled Pillows

Gas Filled Pillows

Gel Filled Pillows

Market size by End User

Cervical Spondylosis

Trauma based Whiplash Recovery

Temporomandibular Disorders



