Global Circular Push Pull Connectors Market Research Report 2019

The Pushpull connector was invented by Swiss connector manufacturer LEMO and is a type of cable interconnect that provides a strong locking mechanism that is only released by squeezing the connector body, preventing accidental disconnects. The connector is cylindrical, enabling a wide range of body styles and configurations such as low or high voltage multipin, coaxial, triaxial, fluid and gas.

Fischer Connectors and Lemo are well-known Swiss manufacturing company that is leading in developing and manufacturing a broad range of circular push-pull connectors. LEMO, Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Fischer Connectors, Hirose, ODU, Esterline Connection, Binder are top global players in Circular push pull connector market.

Circular push pull connectors offer light weight and assure high reliability and durability as well as easy push-pull operation. You may apply our connectors to all kinds of small-sized electronic equipment requiring high reliability. These simple but refined connectors are most suitable for portable electronic equipment which requires a good appearance. Besides, the key system permits only one way of coupling so that you can find the right position to connect even when blind mating.

One of the salient features of Circular Push Pull Connectors market is the cooperation with downstream players, which brings more income than the retail sales, for large companies especially.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe. Sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan will see significant growth in the future period. In terms of production, North America holds the largest market share, with about 35.13% production share in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 33.62% market share, China will continue playing important role in Global market.

Market concentration of Circular Push Pull Connectors industry is low, top 5 comprised of 45% global share in term of sales revenue in 2017. There are many small players around the world. LEMO and Amphenol are the biggest two players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market, with about 12.27% and 12.05% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market include TE Connectivity, ITT Cannon, Molex etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Circular Push Pull Connectors sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global Circular Push Pull Connectors market is valued at 1600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

Products, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Metal Shell Push-Pull Connectors

Plastic Shell Push-Pull Connectors

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Automotive

Computers and Peripherals

Industrial

Instrumentation

Medical

Military

Telecom/Datacom

Transportation

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

