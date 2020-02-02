Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market to 2025| 3M, BSN, Covidien, medi, SIGVARIS, Therafirm, 2XU, Santemol, Leonisa

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Compression garmentsare pieces of clothing that fit tightly around the skin. In medical contexts, compression garments provide support for people who have to stand for long periods or have poorcirculation. These come in varying degrees of compression, and higher degree compression sleeves, such as sleeves that provide compression of 2030 mmHg or higher, typically require a doctor’s prescription.[1]Compression garments worn on the legs can help preventdeep vein thrombosisand reduce swelling, especially while traveling.



This segment is the most attractive segment in the North America regional market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.9 over the forecast period.

The global Compression Garments and Stockings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Compression Garments and Stockings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Compression Garments and Stockings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Compression Garments and Stockings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Compression Garments and Stockings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Compression Garments and Stockings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

BSN

Covidien

medi

SIGVARIS

Therafirm

2XU

Santemol

Leonisa

Nouvelle

Market size by Product

Gradient Compression Stockings

Anti-Embolism Compression Stockings

Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments



Market size by End User

Varicose Vein

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Compression Garments and Stockings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Compression Garments and Stockings market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Compression Garments and Stockings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Compression Garments and Stockings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

