Global Current Sensor Market in-Depth Analysis, Growth Estimates, Challenges, Applications

The global Current Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Current Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Current Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

Eaton

Allegro MicroSystems

Melexis

Tamrra

Pewatron

VACUUMSCHMELZE

VPInstruments

DENT Instruments

J&D

Shenzhen Socan Technology

Magnelab

NK Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Measure Principle

Current Diverter

Electromagnetic Current Transducer

Electronic Current Transformer

Fiber Optic Current Sensor

By Loop

Closed-loop Current Sensors

Open loop Current Sensors

By Mounting and Configuration

Clamp or Bolt on Sensors

Through-hole Technology (THT) Mounts

Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Others

Segment by Application

Power Industry

Electronics and Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Current Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Current Sensor

1.2 Current Sensor Segment By Measure Principle

1.2.1 Global Current Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison By Measure Principle (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Current Diverter

1.2.3 Electromagnetic Current Transducer

1.2.4 Electronic Current Transformer

1.2.5 Fiber Optic Current Sensor

2 Global Current Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Current Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Current Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Current Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Current Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Current Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Current Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Current Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Current Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Current Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Current Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Current Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Current Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Current Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Current Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

