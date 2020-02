Global Fire Fighting Vehicle Market 2019 Estimated to reach 5450 million US$ in 2024 at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% From 2019-2024 : Oshkosh, MORITA, Magirus, REV Group, Ziegler, Gimaex, Bronto Skylift

Press Release – 04 Feb 2019

Fire Fighting Vehicle equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

For industry structure analysis, the Fire Fighting Vehicle industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 65 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Fighting Vehicle industry.

Europe occupied 30.11% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 23.07% and 20.49% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.76% of the global consumption volume in 2017.



The worldwide market for Fire Fighting Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 5450 million US$ in 2024, from 4350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fire Fighting Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Bronto Skylift

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional Fire Fighting Vehicle

Elevating Fire Fighting Vehicle

Special Fire Fighting Vehicle

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Industrial

ARFF

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fire Fighting Vehicle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fire Fighting Vehicle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fire Fighting Vehicle in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fire Fighting Vehicle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fire Fighting Vehicle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fire Fighting Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fire Fighting Vehicle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

