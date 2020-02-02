Global Food Packaging Market to Grow with Significant Scope in Developing Nations

Food packaging market is seemingly the greatest segment of application of the packaging industry and records for more than 33% of the entire global packaging market. From a global viewpoint, the market for food packaging is at a captivating stage where the market has come to at a stagnant point in the developed economies while developing countries are also picking up speed rapidly to the newer innovations and supply chain administration.

With the increase in awareness about global warming and environmental pollution, several individuals are not wanting to utilize nature-friendly food packaging methods. This has made a noteworthy effect on the development of the global food packaging market. Also, increase in disposable income of the overall population around the globe, developing preference for ready-to-eat food, along with increase in awareness about the packaged food among the users contribute in the improvement of the global food packaging market.

Antibacterial Packaging to Attain Momentum Due to Awareness in Food Hygeine

There are various opportunities present in the food packaging market in developing nations as the food packaging innovation is in its development stage in these regions. Antibacterial packaging method is specifically noteworthy as it enhances the shelf life of the foods that are more prone to go bad. However, the market is marginally restricted by the declining development in Europe and North America.

In a recent report, the VP of Sealed Air Food Care, Onat Bayratkar, stated that many a times, food packaging becomes an unnecessary target of the entire environmental movement. Food makers have experienced harsh criticism for the extreme utilization of packaging as force against plastic got speed all over the world.

North America to Lead Demand in Food Packaging Market

Based on the application segment, the food packaging market is classified into, confectionary products, convenience foods, dairy products, meat and sauces, leafy foods, and dressings. The prevalence of the various food applications is differs all over the globe. For example packaged meat is getting popularity in Asia Pacific while it is standard in Europe and North. Materials used to pack food can as well be sectioned into paper and board, metal plastic, and glass. They are further segmented into semi-rigid, rigid, and flexible type of packaging material. The inclinations for various packaging materials additionally differ with other regions because of the food habits particular to the regions

North America is the biggest food packaging market trailed by Asia Pacific and Europe and Asia Pacific. Anyway the development rate projected by the mentioned regions has reduced extensively as the market is near its peak. However, the situation is levelled up by the high development regions of South America and Asia Pacific. India and China have displayed an extraordinary development potential and is foreseen to surpass the market driving position from North America sooner rather than later.

Some of the key players operating in the food packaging market are Anchor Packaging, American Packaging Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., and Crown Holdings, Inc. among others.