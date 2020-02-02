Global Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market Research Report 2023

The Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Hearing Disability is considered if the hearing loss is in excess of 40 dB in adults and 30dB in youngsters from age gather 0-14 years. As indicated by the World Health Organization 2015 report the amount of individuals dealing with hearing loss all inclusive are 360 million which accounts for 5.3% of the total populace.

The leading players in the market are Gn Otometrics A/S, Otodynamics, Nashua Hearing Group, Siemens Healthineers, Natus Medical Incorporated, Interacoustics A/S, Neurosoft S.A, Accent Hearing Pty Ltd, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH and IntriCon Corporation.

The Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Test-

Bone Conduction Test

Tympanometry Test

Uncomfortable Loudness Level Test

Pure Tone Test

Speech Reception Threshold Test

Speech Discrimination Test

Most Comfortable Listening Level Test

Others

By Indications-

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Combination Hearing Loss

Others

Loss of hearing is a result of impairment of the hearing ability, partially or totally. This can occur due to hereditary or non-hereditary factors. Certain complications that arise during the period of pregnancy or childbirth can also be the reason behind this impairment. It can also occur as an acquired result of few diseases that are infectious which include measles, meningitis and several other ear infections that grow to be chronic. There are devices required for screening this hearing loss and diagnosing the condition in a proper way.

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Tympanometry tests are commonly used by the ENT specialists to carry out exact diagnosis of the middle ear. It is useful for detecting the fluid and puncturing in eardrums in otitis media disease. Pure tone test and bone conduction test combined are receiving huge significance for its capacity to assess the level of hearing loss in patients. If the results from both the tests are same then it is analysed as sensironeural loss in patients and if the outcomes are distinctive then patient is dealing with conductive hearing loss.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Market, By Indication

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Revenue and Market Share by Indication (2014-2018)

5.3.Sensorineural Hearing Loss

5.4.Conductive Hearing Loss

5.5.Combination Hearing Loss

5.6.Other Indications

6.Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Market, By Test

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Revenue and Market Share by Test (2014-2018)

6.3.Tympanometry Test

6.4.Most Comfortable Listening Level Test (MCL)

6.5.Pure Tone Test

6.6.Speech Reception Threshold Test

6.7.Uncomfortable Loudness Level Test (UCL)

2018)

6.8.Bone Conduction Test

6.9.Speech Discrimination Test

6.10.Other Tests

7.Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Market, By Region

8.Company Profiles

9.Global Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Market Competition, by Manufacturer

…

Sounds with Low frequency are detected close to the apex of cochlea and sounds with high frequency close to the base. Accurate comprehension of the ear anatomy is critical to perform compelling diagnosis and finish up the reasonable justification of hearing loss. A hearing diagnostic test offers an assessment of the affectability of an individual sense and ability of hearing. This assessment decides whether a hearing loss is present with its type and severity of the issue. Worldwide the market for hearing diagnostic devices is expanding quickly.

The Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

