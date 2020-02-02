Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market 2019-2025 : Organogenesis, Acelity Holdings, Aastrom Biosciences, Celgene Corporation, ViaCyte
iPSCs market is in emerging state mainly due to its ability to make any cell or tissue the body might need to encounter wide range of diseases like diabetes, spinal cord injury, leukaemia or heart disease, these cells can potentially be customized to provide a perfect genetic match for any patient.
In 2018, the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Astellas Pharma
Fate Therapeutics
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
ViaCyte
Celgene Corporation
Aastrom Biosciences
Acelity Holdings
StemCells
Japan Tissue Engineering
Organogenesis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hepatocytes
Fibroblasts
Keratinocytes
Amniotic Cells
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Drug Development And Discovery
Toxicity Screening
Regenerative Medicine
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
