Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market 2019-2025 : Organogenesis, Acelity Holdings, Aastrom Biosciences, Celgene Corporation, ViaCyte

Pluripotent stem cells are embryonic stem cells that have the potential to form all adult cell types and help in repairing of damaged tissues in the human body. An induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, are taken from any tissue (usually skin or blood) from a child or an adult and is genetically modified to behave like pluripotent stem cells or embryonic stem cells.

iPSCs market is in emerging state mainly due to its ability to make any cell or tissue the body might need to encounter wide range of diseases like diabetes, spinal cord injury, leukaemia or heart disease, these cells can potentially be customized to provide a perfect genetic match for any patient.

In 2018, the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Astellas Pharma

Fate Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ViaCyte

Celgene Corporation

Aastrom Biosciences

Acelity Holdings

StemCells

Japan Tissue Engineering

Organogenesis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Research

Drug Development And Discovery

Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

