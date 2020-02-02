Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Inferior Vena Cava Filters market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Inferior Vena Cava Filters market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Inferior Vena Cava Filters market.

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filter。Retrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.

Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in the USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in the USA is about 170 k units in 2015.

Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nation’s Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015.

There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters has wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015.

The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market are:

Cordis

Bard

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

B. Braun

Volcano

ALN

Inferior Vena Cava Filters market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Permanent IVC Filters

Retrievable IVC Filters

Major Application as follows:

Treatment VTE

Prevent PE

Other

