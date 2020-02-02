Global Medical Shoes Market By Product Type Diabetic Shoes, Rheumatoid Arthritis Shoes, Hallux Valgus

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Shoes Market; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan)

Orthopedic Shoes are gaining significant importance as the next major development in Medical Shoes; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design, law awareness about foot health, No insurance coverage on Medical Shoes in many emerging markets, high cost of shoes, delivery methods and identifying the most appropriate patient population to benefit from these type of shoes. Further, advent of new diabetic shoes is going to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, there are many players coming up with proven positive results of diabetic shoes. The players are aggressively launching new products with enhanced functionality, better gait movement and fashionable designs. Diabetic shoes have been a major focus in Medical Shoes Industry as these shoes can reduce the risk of foot problems among diabetes patients as they are more vulnerable to severe foot diseases and low limb amputation.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, the global market is projected to display a significant growth represented by a CAGR of 8.12 % during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with diabetes, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about foot health and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Medical Shoes market is developing at slower pace majorly due to lack of awareness about foot health and high preference for fashionable shoes.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the total Medical Shoes market in 2016. The region is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about foot health.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Shoes market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Overall Medical Shoes Market

• By Product Type (Diabetic Shoes, Rheumatoid Arthritis Shoes, Hallux Valgus, Others)

• By End User (Women, Men)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Super & Hypermarkets)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Overall Medical Shoes Market

• By Product Type (Diabetic Shoes, Rheumatoid Arthritis Shoes, Hallux Valgus, Others)

• By End User (Women, Men)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Super & Hypermarkets)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Overall Medical Shoes Market

• By Product Type (Diabetic Shoes, Other Orthopedic Shoes)

• By End User (Women, Men)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Super & Hypermarkets)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape – Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players manufacturing Medical Shoes, By Product Type

• Company Analysis: DARCO International, Inc., Dr. Comfort, Apexfoot.com, OrthoFeet, Dr. Zen, Inc. , Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, Francis Lavigne Developpement, Podartis srl, duna srl

