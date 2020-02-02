Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 17% from 2018 to 2026 : Enercom GmbH, ABB Ltd, General Electric, Power Analytics Corporation

Press Release – 04 Feb 2019

Microgrids are designed to provide uninterrupted power and balance the load requirements of an organization with changing power needs. With a change in trend toward renewable energy projects, wind turbines have become a prime source of renewable energy in the software sector. Distributed power generation offers advantages such as less pollution, higher reliability, higher efficiency, and flexible installation. The potential energy that can be harvested from tidal movements on a global scale is extremely high. Rise in investments in software wind farms has increased the usage of microgrid monitoring systems.

This report analyzes and forecasts the microgrid monitoring systems market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global microgrid monitoring systems market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for microgrid monitoring systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the microgrid monitoring systems market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global microgrid monitoring systems market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the microgrid monitoring systems market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global microgrid monitoring systems market by segmenting it in terms of application, product, and region/country. In terms of application, the microgrid monitoring systems market has been classified into military, campus, community, island, and remote. In terms of product, the global microgrid monitoring systems market has been categorized into hardware and software. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for microgrid monitoring systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the microgrid monitoring systems market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next nine years. The global microgrid monitoring systems market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and application of the microgrid monitoring systems market. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global microgrid monitoring systems market. Key players operating in the microgrid monitoring systems market include Enercom GmbH, ABB Ltd, General Electric, Power Analytics Corporation, S & C Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation, Exelon Corporation, and Siemens AG, Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global microgrid monitoring systems market has been segmented as follows:

Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market, by Product

– Hardware

– Software

Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market, by Application

– Military

– Campus

– Community

– Island

– Remote

Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market, by Region

– North America U.S. Canada



– Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



– Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



– Key Takeaways

Currently, North America is a leading region in terms of capacity utilization and monitoring services. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market, and its share is expected to rise at a moderate rate in the coming years.

In the past few years, the microgrid capacity has increased drastically. A majority of microgrid capacity is utilized by the U.S. and China.

North America is the leading consumer of micro grid monitoring across the globe, followed by Asia Pacific

Microgrid monitoring Systems prices are highly dependent on the type of service and price of hardware and software and services

