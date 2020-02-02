Global Occupancy Sensor Market Future Outlook from 2018 to 2023

2018 Latest Report Titled on: “Global Occupancy Sensor Market – Segmented by Network Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Ultrasonic, Passive Infrared, Microwave), Building Type (Residential, Commercial), Application, and Region – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)”

The new research report on Global Occupancy Sensor Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023 demonstrates the fast developing conditions of the global Occupancy Sensor market. The report wraps up-to-date industry data on real and potential industry situation, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional breakdowns and future outlook. Occupancy Sensor Market report answers questions related to the market measure, recent improvements, business circumstance, improvement condition, and pathways of Occupancy Sensor that makes this report so advantageous for the inventors and the new candidates in the Industry.

“The Global Occupancy Sensor market was estimated at a value of about USD XX million in 2017. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 18.07% over the forecast period (2018-2023).”

This report focuses on “Top Manufactures”: Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Legrand Inc, Leviton Electronic Co. Ltd., Philips Ltd, Hubbel Automation Inc, Johnson Controls GmbH, Pammvi Group, Lutron Electronics, General Electric, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Developments in the Occupancy Sensor Market:

January 2018 – DSP Group, Emza, and Himax announced AI-based human presence IoT visual sensor for consumer appliances and industrial applications. WiseEye IoT is a low power visual sensor, adding human presence awareness for consumer appliances and industrial IoT applications. Also, it provides occupancy detection and people counting in a battery-powered sensor, and thus, it is suitable for managing HVAC, factory floors, and other areas where motion detection is required.