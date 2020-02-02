Global Power Tools Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Power Tools Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 34400 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric power tool

Pneumatic power tool

Hydraulic and other power tool

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electric power tool

1.2.2 Pneumatic power tool

1.2.3 Hydraulic and other power tool

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Applications

1.3.2 Construction Field

1.3.3 Industry Field

1.3.4 Gardening Field

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bosch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bosch Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TTI

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TTI Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Makita

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Makita Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hitachi Koki

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hitachi Koki Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hilti

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hilti Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Metabo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Power Tools Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Metabo Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

