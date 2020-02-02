Global Rehabilitation Robot Market Analysis, Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2025

This report studies the global market size of Rehabilitation Robot in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rehabilitation Robot in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rehabilitation Robot market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rehabilitation Robot market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Rehabilitation Robot is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation Robot includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices.

Rehabilitation using Robot is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the market during 2017. With the growing demand for technologically advanced products for the rising aging population in the advanced economies including the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

The global Rehabilitation Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rehabilitation Robot market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

Market size by Product

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Market size by End User

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

……

