Global Sodium Borohydride Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014-2023

The Sodium Borohydride Market was worth USD 1.21 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.92 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30% during the forecast period.

Sodium Borohydride is a powerful and a specialty reducing agent utilized in the production of pharmaceuticals. Sodium borohydride is useful for diminishment of carbonyls, metal ions and peroxides and cleaning and evacuation of oxidation, colour and odour of precursors in organic chemical items. Sodium borohydride is used to control contamination and reuse noble metals.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co Ltd, Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Industry Company Limited, Vertellus, Anhui Jin’ao Chemical Co, Montgomery Chemicals LLC, Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, Kemira and Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co Ltd.

Growth Booster of Market:

Quickly developing research and development activities identified with drug and the prosperous paper and pulp industry have expanded the need of reducing agents for different end-use applications in numerous locales over the globe. The research and development practices for sodium borohydride are expanding attributable to the developing mash and paper industry. This thusly is anticipated to make a positive effect for the sodium borohydride market in the coming a long time as the product has wide application in organic chemical purification, which thus is anticipated to drive the sodium borohydride market globally.

The Sodium Borohydride Market is segmented as follows-

By End User:

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Recovery

Oranic Chemical Purification

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Sodium Borohydride Market, By End User

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

5.2.1.Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue and Revenue Share by End User (2014-2018)

5.3.Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1.Global PharmaceuticalsRevenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4.Metal Recovery

5.4.1.Global Metal Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5.Pulp & Paper

5.5.1.Global Pulp & Paper Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6.Textiles

5.6.1.Global TextilesRevenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7.Organic Chemical Purification

5.7.1.Global Organic Chemical Purification Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8.Others

5.8.1.Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.Sodium Borohydride Market, By Region

7.Company Profiles

to be continued…

Sodium borohydride is a more affordable metal hydride and is a productive and cost-effective reducing agent. Sodium borohydride finds wide territory of utilizations in the combination of numerous intermediates used as a part of fabricate of medications and fine pharmaceuticals, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, the recuperation and preparation of catalysts, valuable heavy metals and uncommon earth metals among others.

The Sodium Borohydride Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Sodium Borohydride are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

